Advertisement

World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4. The special day aims to promote awareness about cancer and improve preventive measures, treatment, detection and more. Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body. The disease can spread from one body part/ organ/ tissue to another. According to the World Health Organization cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. However, survival rates are improving with the help of advanced diagnosis and treatments.

World Cancer Day 2024: History

World Cancer Day was first observed on February 4, 2000, at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium In Paris. It was signed by the General Director of UNESCO, Kōichirō Matsuura, and then French President Jacques Chirac. The day is observed by the United Nations.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

World Cancer Day 2024: Theme

Every year there is a meaningful theme to observe the day. This year the theme is 'Close the care gap: Everyone deserves access to cancer care.' It is a part of a 3-year-long campaign from 2022 to 2024. According to UICC, the agenda of the theme is challenging those in power together.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

According to UICC, "Together, we will make sure our leaders know that we demand a commitment to prioritising cancer, to creating innovative strategies designed to confront inequity and to investing our resources to achieve a just and cancer-free world. We will call on leaders to eliminate health inequities by addressing their root causes, ensuring that everyone has access to quality health services when, where and how they need them."

Advertisement

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

To spread awareness, each year multiple activities and events are organised around the globe both online and offline. These activities help in reminding every individual that they play a role in reducing the burden of cancer.