Every year on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day is observed all across the world. The aim is to spread awareness about Down syndrome. For the unversed, Down Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that can affect a person physically and mentally. It can hamper communication and social interactions.

What is Down Syndrome?

The condition occurs when an individual has an extra partial (or whole) copy of chromosome 21, reports UN. It is not yet known why this syndrome occurs, but it has always been a part of the human condition. It exists in all regions across the globe.

History of Down Syndrome Day

In December 2011, the General Assembly declared March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day. The main aim was to raise public awareness of Down syndrome. The General Assembly invites all member states, relevant organizations of the United Nations system and other international organizations, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organizations and the private sector, to observe World Down Syndrome Day in an appropriate manner.

According to the United Nations, the estimated incidence of Down syndrome is between 1 in 1,000 to 1 in 1,100 live births worldwide. Each year, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with this disorder.

Significance of Down Syndrome Day

The day emphasises on the need of friends and families to come together and support people with Down Syndrome. It is important to make them feel included. Stereotypes and stigma surrounding the condition are challenged on this day.

Down Syndrome Day 2024

On March 21 and 22, the Down Syndrome International network will host the 13th World Down Syndrome Day Conference (WDSDC) at the United Nations headquarters in New York.