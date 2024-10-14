sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elections 2024 | RG Kar Horror | Chhattisgarh Shocker | India vs Canada | Baba Siddique Murder | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • Health News /
  • World Food Day 2024: Somalia and Yemen Hit Hard by Hunger—What Is Malnutrition?

Published 17:51 IST, October 14th 2024

World Food Day 2024: Somalia and Yemen Hit Hard by Hunger—What Is Malnutrition?

According to the Global Hunger Index 2024, Somalia, Yemen, Chad, Madagascar, and DR Congo are the five countries most affected by hunger and malnutrition.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
World Food Day 2024: Somalia and Yemen Hit Hard By Hunger—What Is Malnutrition?
World Food Day 2024: Somalia and Yemen Hit Hard By Hunger—What Is Malnutrition? | Image: Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:47 IST, October 14th 2024