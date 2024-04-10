Advertisement

World Homeopathy Day is observed every year on April 10th, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy. This day is the perfect opportunity to raise awareness about the principles and benefits of homoeopathy, a unique system of medicine that focuses on the body's innate ability to heal itself. India is celebrating the day with many panel discussions, activities and programmes, with President Draupadi Murmu inaugurating the event in Delhi.

What is homoeopathy?

Homoeopathy is based on the principle of "like cures like," which suggests that a substance that causes symptoms in a healthy person can be used in highly diluted form to treat similar symptoms in a sick person. Homoeopathic remedies are prepared through a process of dilution and succussion, which is believed to enhance the medicinal properties of the substances while minimising any potential side effects.

On World Homoeopathy Day 2024, the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), along with the National Commission of Homoeopathy (NCH) and the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), under the esteemed Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, is thrilled to announce the… pic.twitter.com/LLishMzZgz — CCRH (@ccrhindia)

One of the key tenets of homoeopathy is individualised treatment, with remedies tailored to each person's unique physical, emotional, and mental symptoms. Homoeopathic practitioners conduct thorough consultations to understand the underlying causes of illness and select remedies that resonate with the individual's overall state of health and vitality.

पारंपरिक स्वागत! 🎺



📍Yashobhoomi Convention Centre , Dwarka, New Delhi #WorldHomoeopathyDay #UniteForHomoeopathy#Homoeopathy4Bharat pic.twitter.com/Ks2XCYvPHA — CCRH (@ccrhindia)

Homoeopathy’s approach

Homoeopathy offers a gentle and non-invasive approach to healing, making it suitable for people of all ages, including infants, children, pregnant women, and the elderly. It can be used to address a wide range of acute and chronic conditions, from common colds and allergies to more complex ailments such as autoimmune disorders and mental health issues.

Advertisement

In addition to its use in treating specific health concerns, homoeopathy promotes well-being and vitality by addressing the underlying imbalances that contribute to illness. By supporting the body's natural healing processes, homoeopathic remedies can help restore balance and harmony on physical, emotional, and spiritual levels.

Join us for the thrilling discussion on 'Advances in Homoeopathic Drug Standardisation: Optimising Basic Research' with experts during the third session at Parijat Hall.



Don't miss out on this enlightening opportunity from 4:30 to 5:30 pm at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre,… pic.twitter.com/utHkw65WLh — CCRH (@ccrhindia)

World Homoeopathy Day celebrations

On World Homeopathy Day, individuals and organisations around the world come together to celebrate the contributions of homoeopathy to healthcare and to raise awareness about its benefits. Events such as seminars, workshops, and public lectures are organised to educate the public about homoeopathy's principles, research findings, and clinical applications.

Advertisement

Celebrate World Homoeopathy Day with us!



Join in the excitement as we commemorate this special occasion.

Come join us and be part of the celebration!



Where will you be?#WorldHomoeopathyDay#Homoeopathy4Bharat#UniteForHomoeopathy pic.twitter.com/nrmElPl3Oo — CCRH (@ccrhindia)

India is celebrating World Homoeopathy Day in a grand manner, with the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy organising an event with the theme “Empowering Research, Enhancing Proficiency: A Homoeopathic Symposium.” The event will be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu and several esteemed speakers will join panels to speak about the advancements and benefits of Homoeopathy.