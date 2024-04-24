Advertisement

World Immunisation Week, observed annually from April 24th to April 30th, is a global initiative aimed at promoting the importance of vaccination in preventing diseases and protecting public health. This week-long campaign raises awareness about the significance of immunisation and highlights the impact of vaccines in reducing morbidity and mortality worldwide.

History of World Immunisation Week

World Immunization Week was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2012 to coincide with the anniversary of the WHO's founding in 1948. The goal of the campaign is to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles, polio, influenza, and COVID-19.

World Immunisation Week | Image: Unsplash

Significance of immunisation

Immunisation is one of the most cost-effective public health interventions, saving millions of lives each year by preventing infectious diseases. Vaccines work by stimulating the immune system to produce antibodies against specific pathogens, providing immunity and protection against future infections. Immunisation not only protects individuals from diseases but also contributes to herd immunity, reducing the spread of infectious agents within communities and preventing outbreaks.

Theme of World Immunisation Week 2024

The theme for World Immunisation Week 2024 is “Humanly Possible: Immunisation for All” , according to the website of the United Nations. The website mentions, “This year World Immunisation Week will celebrate 50 years of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) – recognizing our collective efforts to save and improve countless lives from vaccine-preventable diseases and calling on countries to ramp up investments in immunisation programmes to protect the next generations.”

Key programmes and initiatives

During World Immunisation Week, governments, organisations, and communities around the world organise various programmes and initiatives to promote vaccination and increase immunisation coverage. These efforts include:

Vaccination campaigns

Governments and health authorities conduct vaccination campaigns to reach vulnerable populations, including children, pregnant women, and elderly individuals. These campaigns provide access to lifesaving vaccines and ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against preventable diseases.

World Immunisation Week | Image: Unsplash

Public awareness campaigns

Public awareness campaigns are launched to educate communities about the importance of vaccination and address misinformation and vaccine hesitancy. These campaigns use various channels, including social media, television, radio, and community outreach, to disseminate accurate information about vaccines and their benefits.

Immunisation programmes

National immunisation programmes are strengthened and expanded to ensure equitable access to vaccines and immunisation services. Governments work with healthcare providers, community leaders, and civil society organisations to deliver vaccines to remote and underserved areas and increase immunisation coverage rates.