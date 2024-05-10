Advertisement

World Lupus Day, observed annually on May 10th, aims to raise awareness about lupus, a complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. Characterised by the body's immune system attacking its own tissues and organs, lupus can cause a wide range of symptoms and complications that significantly impact a person’s quality of life.

A definition of the disease by Mayo Clinic states, “Lupus is a disease that occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs (autoimmune disease). Inflammation caused by lupus can affect many different body systems — including your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.” As we commemorate World Lupus Day, let's delve into the symptoms, treatment, and management of this chronic condition.

Advertisement

Symptoms of lupus

Lupus is known for its diverse array of symptoms, which can vary greatly from person to person. Common symptoms of lupus include fatigue, joint pain and stiffness, skin rashes, fever, and sensitivity to sunlight. Additionally, lupus can affect various organs and systems in the body, leading to complications such as kidney inflammation (lupus nephritis), cardiovascular problems, and neurological disorders. It's important for individuals experiencing persistent symptoms to seek medical evaluation and diagnosis from healthcare professionals.



Advertisement

World Lupus Day | Image: Freepik

According to an article by Cleveland Clinic, the symptoms of Lupus are:

Joint pain, muscle pain or chest pain (especially when you’re taking a deep breath)

Headaches

Rashes (it’s common to have a rash across your face that providers sometimes call a butterfly rash)

Fever

Hair loss

Mouth sores

Fatigue (feeling tired all the time)

Shortness of breath (dyspnea)

Swollen glands

Swelling in your arms, legs or on your face

Confusion

Blood clots

Some other, rare symptoms of lupus are:

Photosensitivity (sensitivity to sunlight)

Dry eye

Depression (or other mental health conditions)

Seizures

Anaemia

Raynaud’s syndrome

Osteoporosis

Heart disease

Kidney disease

Treatment of lupus

While there is currently no cure for lupus, treatment focuses on managing symptoms, preventing flare-ups, and reducing inflammation to minimise organ damage and improve quality of life. Treatment plans for lupus typically involve a combination of medications, lifestyle modifications, and regular monitoring by healthcare providers. Common medications used to manage lupus symptoms include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and antimalarial drugs. In severe cases, biologic therapies and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) may be prescribed to target specific aspects of the immune system.

Advertisement

Management of lupus

In addition to medical treatment, effective management of lupus involves adopting healthy lifestyle habits and self-care practices. This includes getting regular exercise to maintain joint flexibility and cardiovascular health, following a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids to support immune function, and practising stress-reduction techniques such as mindfulness meditation and yoga to minimise disease flares. It's also necessary for individuals with lupus to avoid triggers such as excessive sun exposure, smoking, and certain medications that can exacerbate symptoms.