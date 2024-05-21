Advertisement

World Meditation Day 2024: World Meditation Day is observed on May 21 every year. The day is to promote the practice of meditation and its benefits to people all over the world. This day offers a reminder for people across the globe to pause, reflect, and engage in mindfulness practices, fostering mental well-being and peace.

Meditation helps you slow down, relax, and focus on your inner well-being. Meditation can help you improve your physical and mental health, reduce stress levels, and create a more peaceful and harmonious society.

10 Benefits of Meditation:

Reduces Stress: Meditation helps lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol, leading to a reduction in stress and anxiety. This can improve overall well-being and help manage chronic stress conditions.

Reduces anxiety: Meditation allows one to cope with and react positively to anxiety, whether it is brought on by specific stressors. In order to attain the anxiety-relieving benefits, one has to practice meditation regularly.

Enhances mental health: Meditation can lead to improved self-confidence and a positive outlook on life. Regular meditation can lower the symptoms of depression, reduce the frequency of negative thoughts, and generate more positivity in life.

Increases concentration and attention span: Regular meditation is known to increase focus and the duration of attention span. People who practice meditation generally tend to be more focused and accurate when completing a task. The enhanced attention and memory can be derived even after practicing meditation for just 13 minutes a day for 8 weeks.

Reduce memory loss: Meditation can also help prevent age-related memory loss. Studies show that meditating individuals tend to have improved performance on neuropsychological testing. Further, despite advanced age, these individuals have excellent mental clarity and are more lucid and functional.

Improves sleep routine: Another benefit of regular meditation is that it improves sleep hygiene. If you struggle with sleep, then meditation can help you achieve deep sleep faster and stay asleep longer. In addition, sleep is peaceful and devoid of runaway thoughts. Plus, meditation is known to relax the body, ease tension in the muscles, and induce a peaceful state—all factors that are necessary for good-quality sleep.

Lower pain: The perception of pain is closely linked to the mind and can be elevated when you are under stress. Research shows that meditation can help increase the pain threshold and/or reduce the perception of pain in the brain. In the long run, this also leads to an improved quality of life and a better mood.

Lower blood pressure: Meditation is known to lower blood pressure by easing stress and reducing strain on the heart. Countless studies have shown that regular meditation can slightly lower blood pressure or reduce the need for blood pressure medication. By lowering blood pressure, you also reduce the risk of a heart attack and stroke.

Promotes Relaxation: Meditation activates the body's relaxation response, which helps to reduce overall mental tension and promote a state of calm and tranquility.

