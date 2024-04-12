Advertisement

The first case of Parkinson's Disease, was discovered by Dr. James Parkinson, back in 1817. More than century and a half later, in 1997, European Association for Parkinson's Disease announced that April 11 will be observed as World Parkinson's Day every year. The World Health Organisation co-sponsored the event.



What is the significance of World Parkinson's Day?



World Parkinson's Day is observed by those with science-based backgrounds, exploring new research methods by which the onset and progress of Parkinson's Disease, can be restricted or slowed down. Additionally, the progress that has already been made in this regard over the last few decades, is celebrated.



This day also acknowledges the efforts of health practitioners who are tirelessly geared towards improving the quality of life for those living with the disease. TheParkinson's Europe organisation - 'the leading voice for Parkinson's in Europe' - has shared on their official website, that their focus this year lies in asserting the importance of physical activity and exercise for people.



What is Parkinson's Disease?



As per a Mayo Clinic report, Parkinson's Diseases is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that mainly targets the nervous system and affects the parts of the body controlled by nerves. The onset of the condition tends to be slow and barely noticeable. This gives way to more evident triggers - the report lists these as tremors, slowed movement, rigid muscles, impaired posture and balance, loss of automatic movements, speech changes and eventually writing changes.



The cognitive impact of the disease may entail dementia and amnesia due to the progressive nerve cell damage. Genes, environmental triggers and the presence of Lewy bodies may act as causes - as stated in the report. There currently exists no cure for Parkinson's Disease. The report also adds that there are no proven ways to prevent its onset.