World Tuberculosis Day, observed annually on March 24th, serves as a global call to action to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB) and accelerate efforts to end the TB epidemic. This significant day commemorates the discovery of the TB bacillus by Dr. Robert Koch in 1882, a groundbreaking milestone in the fight against this infectious disease. The day emphasises the urgent need to scale up efforts to achieve the ambitious goal of ending TB by 2030, as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Understanding tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which primarily affects the lungs but can also affect other parts of the body. TB is transmitted through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, making it highly contagious. Despite being preventable and curable, TB remains one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide, claiming millions of lives each year.

World Tuberculosis Day | Image: Unsplash

Challenges and progress

Tackling the TB epidemic presents numerous challenges, including limited access to healthcare services, diagnostic tools, and treatment options, particularly in low-resource settings. Additionally, the emergence of drug-resistant strains of TB poses a significant threat to global TB control efforts. However, significant progress has been made in recent years, with expanded access to TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment services, as well as innovative research and development efforts to develop new TB vaccines and medications.

Call to action

On World Tuberculosis Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to ending TB and ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight against this deadly disease. By raising awareness, mobilising resources, and advocating for political commitment and action, we can work together to accelerate progress towards a TB-free world.

World Tuberculosis Day | Image: Unsplash

Theme for World Tuberculosis Day 2024

As per the UN, “World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, 24 March 2024, continues with the theme “Yes! We can end TB”. TB is still one of the world’s deadliest diseases and recent years have seen a worrying increase in drug-resistant TB. World TB Day is an opportunity to renew commitment, inspire and take action to end TB.