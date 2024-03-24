×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

World Tuberculosis Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme For The Year

The day emphasises the urgent need to scale up efforts to achieve the ambitious goal of ending TB by 2030, as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
World Tuberculosis Day
World Tuberculosis Day | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

World Tuberculosis Day, observed annually on March 24th, serves as a global call to action to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB) and accelerate efforts to end the TB epidemic. This significant day commemorates the discovery of the TB bacillus by Dr. Robert Koch in 1882, a groundbreaking milestone in the fight against this infectious disease. The day emphasises the urgent need to scale up efforts to achieve the ambitious goal of ending TB by 2030, as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Understanding tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which primarily affects the lungs but can also affect other parts of the body. TB is transmitted through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, making it highly contagious. Despite being preventable and curable, TB remains one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide, claiming millions of lives each year.

World Tuberculosis Day | Image: Unsplash

Challenges and progress

Tackling the TB epidemic presents numerous challenges, including limited access to healthcare services, diagnostic tools, and treatment options, particularly in low-resource settings. Additionally, the emergence of drug-resistant strains of TB poses a significant threat to global TB control efforts. However, significant progress has been made in recent years, with expanded access to TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment services, as well as innovative research and development efforts to develop new TB vaccines and medications.

Call to action

On World Tuberculosis Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to ending TB and ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight against this deadly disease. By raising awareness, mobilising resources, and advocating for political commitment and action, we can work together to accelerate progress towards a TB-free world.

World Tuberculosis Day | Image: Unsplash

Theme for World Tuberculosis Day 2024

As per the UN, “World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, 24 March 2024, continues with the theme “Yes! We can end TB”. TB is still one of the world’s deadliest diseases and recent years have seen a worrying increase in drug-resistant TB. World TB Day is an opportunity to renew commitment, inspire and take action to end TB.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Putin on Moscow Attack

a few seconds ago
Delhi Recorded Minimum Temperature Of 10.8 Deg C

Rain in Delhi-NCR

6 minutes ago
World Bank data disclosure

World Bank

12 minutes ago
Delhites saved 206 MW of electricity on Saturday night by switching off non-essential lights and other appliances during the 'Earth Hour'

Delhi Hosts Earth Hour

12 minutes ago
Row erupted in Karnataka after the Siddarmaiah-led government mandated the state to collect taxes from the Hindu temples

Karnataka Moves SC

20 minutes ago
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana penalized

23 minutes ago
AAP protests against BJP in Delhi

India News LIVE

29 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

33 minutes ago
KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer

39 minutes ago
RJD, Congress Likely To Lock Horns Over Purnea Lok Sabha Seat

RJD Vs Cong in Purnea

41 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Kejriwal Issues 1st Order

43 minutes ago
Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday 2024

an hour ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan Release Date Out

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's comic moment

an hour ago
Who is Ajay Rai, Congress Candidate Contesting Against PM Modi in Varanasi?

Who is Ajay Rai

an hour ago
Suriya and Bobby Deol

Suriya Praises Kanguva

an hour ago
World Tuberculosis Day

World Tuberculosis Day

an hour ago
Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Likely to Release its 4th List of Candidates Today, These States on Top Focus

BJP 4th List

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Kashmiri Fabrics That Define Luxury And Comfort

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  3. Jaipur: 5 Dead, Several Injured in Boiler Blast at Chemical Factory

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Must Visit Destinations In Konark

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  5. Putin Vows Retribution For 'Barbaric' Moscow Attack

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo