1 Dead, 2 Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck In UP

A 25-year-old man was killed and two injured when a roadways bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck parked on the Delhi-Agra National Highway, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 12 am on Monday in front of Sanjay College when the bus was returning from Delhi, they said.

Devendra, a resident of Agra who works at a hotel in Delhi, died on the spot, they said.

Police said the injured, bus driver Krishnakant and another person Ravi, were rushed to a hospital in Vrindavan area in serious condition.

