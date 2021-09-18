1 Dead, 3 Injured In Vehicle Collision In UP

A 30-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after their car was hit by a speeding tractor on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway near Barla village in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Saturday.

Satbir died in the incident which took place on Friday. The injured Sunil, Subhash and Inder kumar were rushed to the hospital, they said.

The four, belonging to Panipat district in Haryana, were on their way to Haridwar.

The tractor driver fled the spot after the incident.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)