1 Dead, 4 Injured As Crane Collapses Inside Factory In UP’s Bahraich

A labourer was killed and four others seriously injured when a crane fell on them inside a factory in Risiya Police Station area here on Tuesday, police said.

Sanjay (25), a resident of Champaran, Bihar died on the spot, Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh told reporters.

Three of the seriously injured have been referred to a hospital in Lucknow while the fourth is undergoing treatment in a local hospital, the officer said.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am in the factory situated on Assam road, Singh said.

Legal action is being taken by the police, the officer added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)