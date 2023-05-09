1 Dead In Head-on Collision Of Motorcycles In UP

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
One person has died and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Behat police station area of the district, police said on Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said two bikes collided head-on on Monday in Babil Buzurg village in which Narendra Pratap Kuril (40), a resident of Naveen Nagar died on the spot.
Faizal (25), a resident of Indira Colony in Behat was seriously injured and has been admitted to hospital, the police officer said.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)