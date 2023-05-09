Last Updated:

1 Dead In Head-on Collision Of Motorcycles In UP

One person has died and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Behat police station area of the district, police said on Tuesday

Press Trust Of India
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said two bikes collided head-on on Monday in Babil Buzurg village in which Narendra Pratap Kuril (40), a resident of Naveen Nagar died on the spot.

Faizal (25), a resident of Indira Colony in Behat was seriously injured and has been admitted to hospital, the police officer said. 

