In Gurugram, one person was killed after a three-storeyed old building collapsed in Udyog Vihar Phase I while it was being demolished on Monday morning. As per sources, one out of the three people who were trapped under the debris has been pronounced dead as the rescue team recovered the deceased's body. While two are still believed to be trapped, one person has been rescued, informed an official. The fire tenders and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have reached the spot as rescue operations are currently underway.

One dead in the Gurugram building collapse incident where 3 were feared trapped. A laborer was earlier rescued from the debris, further search on pic.twitter.com/o0ft8Qo6v7 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

The Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon Nishant Yadav informed that a total of four people were trapped in the debris when the building collapsed. While two labourers were rescued safely, one body has been retrieved. One laborer is still trapped inside and attempts are being made to rescue him. The compensation to the deceased and those injured will be provided as per the rules.

Gurugram Building Collapse | A total of 4 were trapped in the debris. While 2 have been rescued safely, one body too has been retrieved. One laborer is still trapped inside & attempts are being made to rescue him. Compensation to be given as per rules: DC Nishant Yadav pic.twitter.com/bGUs2aBSGq — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

While speaking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deepak Saharan informed, "It was an old building that was being demolished since Sept 26. It was a 3-floor high building of which 2 floors had been demolished. The remaining part collapsed under which labourers are trapped. One has been rescued".

#BREAKING | Gurugram building collapse: It was an old 3-floor high building that was being demolished since Sept 26. 2 floors had been demolished. Remaining part collapsed under which 3 laborers were trapped. One rescued: Deepak Saharan, DCP West - https://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/7eNnWg5zp5 — Republic (@republic) October 3, 2022

(This is a developing story)