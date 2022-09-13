Last Updated:

1 Killed, 4 Injured As Shuttering Of Under-construction Building Collapses In UP, CM Orders Probe

A labourer was killed and four injured after the shuttering of an under-construction forensics institute collapsed in Sarojini Nagar here on Monday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Uttar Pradesh

Image: PTI


A labourer was killed and four injured after the shuttering of an under-construction forensics institute collapsed in Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified Akram alias Anwar Ali. Though he was rushed to the trauma centre at King George's Medical University, he died during treatment, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth has constituted a three-member committee comprising the principal secretary, additional director general and chief engineer of the Public Works Department to investigate the incident.

He also directed the officials to release compensation to Akram's kin.

Police said the identity of those injured is yet to be ascertained. PTI CORR ABN CJ CJ

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Bulldozer razes shops outside Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow
READ | UP CM, Rajnath Singh take cognisance of Lucknow fire that killed 2, injured several others
READ | Allahabad HC takes suo moto notice of fire at Lucknow hotel
READ | Lucknow's Levana Hotel Fire case: 3 people including owners arrested; FIR copy accessed
READ | Lucknow hotel fire: CM Yogi Adityanath directs strict action against 'negligent' officials

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT