1 Killed, 6 Injured In Truck-tempo Collision In Jharkhand

A 32-year-old tempo driver was killed and six others, including three passers-by, were injured in a head-on collision between his vehicle and a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

The head-on collision between the Shahpur-bound tempo and the Medininagar-bound truck took place near Koel Bridge in Chainpur police station area, an officer said.

Tempo driver Mufid Ansari died on the spot, while his three other passengers and an equal number of passers-by were injured, he said.

Irate locals blocked the bridge for three hours, before police convinced them to lift it.

The six injured people are out of danger, while the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

