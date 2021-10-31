1 killed as fire breaks out in Bengal's Nadia

Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) A person was killed in a fire that broke out at a godown in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened in the Nakashipara area and three fire tenders fought the blaze for over one hour in the densely-populated locality, they said.

The charred body of one person, believed to be a worker of the godown, was recovered, they added.

Drums of diesel and kerosene were stored in the godown, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said. PTI SUS SBN SOM SOM

