10 Dead, Several Injured After Pickup Van Gets Electrocuted In West Bengal

At least 10 people died and 14 others were injured in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, after a pickup van carrying passengers en route to neighbouring Jalpaiguri got electrocuted, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday, when the vehicle with around 37 passengers onboard, was travelling towards Maynaguri area in Jalpaiguri district, they said.

"The pickup van was electrocuted possibly due to short circuit with the wiring system of the generator being exposed to heavy rainfall," a senior police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital, he said, adding, the passengers were mostly from Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of10 people who were on their way to Jalpesh temple when the incident took place.

"My condolences & solidarity to the kin of 10 pilgrims of Sitalkuchi, Coochbehar who died of an accident today on way to Jalpesh temple. Rushed a Cabinet colleague to site, mobilised entire administration for rescue, help, treatment and initiated action against offending vehicle," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI PNT BDC BDC

