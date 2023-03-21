10 Passengers Injured In Jammu's Akhnoor District Bus Accident

At least ten persons hailing from Rajouri were injured after a passenger vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Tanda near Akhnoor along Srinagar -- Jammu highway in Jammu district on Monday evening. The uncontrolled bus reportedly entered a house near Tanda under the Akhnoor sub-division jurisdiction.

According to police officials, a passenger bus bearing registration number JK02BC-9855 was on its way to Poonch from Jammu when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside house.

Officials further said that the passengers travelling in the bus also sustained injuries, and were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Ten passengers received multiple injuries in the accident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital while a few others were discharged after receiving first aid.

Police are said to have taken up the investigation and legal proceedings into the matter at Akhnoor Police Station.