11 COVID Patients Die In Tirupati After Interruption In Oxygen Supply, CM Jagan Reacts

In an unfortunate event, 11 COVID patients in Tirupati lost their lives due to an interruption in the oxygen supply. The incident which was reported in the Ruya government hospital of the city, occurred when the staff of the hospital was changing the oxygen byline supply, and unintentionally interrupted the supply of oxygen for a few minutes, leading to the death of eight and deterioration in the condition of a few. They are presently being treated by a team of doctors.

"The oxygen supply was restored within five minutes and everything is now normal.Because of this we could prevent more casualties," Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan said.

About 30 doctors were immediately rushed into the ICU to attend to the patients. The Collector said there was no scarcity of oxygen in the hospital and adequate supply was in place. In all, about 700 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment in the ICU and oxygen beds in Ruia while another 300 were in normal wards.

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reacts

Expressing his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister of the State YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a detailed probe. He directed to identify the causes of the incident and take war-based measures to avoid any such incident in the future in any of the hospitals. He said, "Special attention should not only be paid on oxygen collection and supply but also on the maintenance of oxygen systems in hospitals."

This is not the first time that this has happened. On April 24, 20 critical COVID-19 patients lost their lives as they did not receive oxygen in Delhi's Jaipur Golden hospital in Rohini, and over 200 more lives are at risk due to lack of oxygen supply.

COVID-19 tally in India

The incident comes at a time India is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh to 4-lakh cases being reported every day.

Hitting a new high, India on Monday registered a record 3,66,161 new infections and 3,754 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,26,62,575 and the death toll to 2,46,116. The active cases have increased to 37,45,237 comprising 16.53 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 82.39 percent.

(with inputs from PTI)

(Credit-PTI)