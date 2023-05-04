11 Killed, Several Injured After SUV And Truck Collide On Highway In Chhattisgarh's Balod

At least 11 persons, including five women and two children, were killed in a road accident after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Wednesday night. The accident occurred near Jagatra in Balod.

According to reports, the collision between a Bolero and a truck. It has been learnt that the victims were travelling to attend a wedding function near Balodgahan between Purur and Charma in Balod.

The search for the driver of the truck is underway, informed Balod SP Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences over the loss of life.