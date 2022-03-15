12-year-old girl dies as bus hits scooty, driver arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was killed and her two siblings were seriously injured after their scooty, being driven by her 14-year-old brother, was hit by a government bus when they were going to the school, police said Tuesday.

They said the incident happened in an area under Purkazi police station in the district and that the bus driver has been arrested.

According to police, the incident took place when the three going to the school on their scooty.

They said that Savaiz (14), Atiya (12) and Tabiya (6) were taken to a hospital where Atiya, succumbed to her injuries.

Police have arrested the bus driver and further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI NB TIR TIR

