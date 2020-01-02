13 Fire Brigade Personnel Among 14 Injured In Fighting Fire At Delhi's Peeragarhi: Police

A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi in the early hours of Thursday. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel, are still trapped. Rajendra Sagar, Additional DCP briefing the media about the incident said 14 people have been injured so far including 13 fire brigade personnel.

He said, "We got a call about the fire and then the local police and the fire brigade started the initial rescue operations, then NDRF and other civil administrations came in. In total, 14 people have been injured in the incident, including 13 fire brigade personnel. The back portion of the building has collapsed, fire though is in control now, rescue operations is in progress." When asked about the cause of the fire, he said the fire brigade officials would be able to answer that correctly. "One more civilian is feared to be trapped inside," he said. "Those injured, including fire brigade personnel, have been taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital and the Balaji Action hospital," he added.

"A call for a fire in a factory was received at 4.23 a.m. on Thursday, accordingly, 7 fire tenders were sent to the spot. However the fire was followed by a sudden blast, due to which the building collapsed," said DFS chief Atul Garg. At the time of publishing, there are 35 fire tenders working at the site. The rescue operation is underway.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he is closely monitoring the situation. "Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped," Kejriwal added. The number of people trapped inside the structure is not known yet. Last month, at least nine people were killed in a fire incident in a godown in outer Delhi's Kirari area, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Dharmpal Bhardwaj, Deputy Chief of Fire Service: 10-12 of our personnel got injured due to the blast. 4 people, including 3 fire brigade personnel were trapped, all but one of our personnel have been rescued. Cause of fire not yet ascertained. https://t.co/NlCuSy5bBU pic.twitter.com/s2sxS1mWgB — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

