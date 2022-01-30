14 Injured As Mini-bus Turns Turtle In Kolkata

At least 14 people were injured when a mini-bus turned turtle in the metropolis on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at 2.10 pm when the vehicle, travelling from Park Circus to Howrah, overturned at Dorina crossing, they said.

Fourteen passengers, including women, were injured and they have been taken to SSKM Hospital, a police officer said.

A mechanical fault or a tyre-burst could be the reason behind the accident, he said.

