Morbi Bridge Collapse: 134 Dead, Serious Question Marks On Oreva & Gujarat Administration

A week after reopening after renovation, a British-era bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday, October 30. The bridge caved in around 6.30 pm. CCTV footage showed the bridge crammed with hundreds of people before it tumbled into the Machchhu river below as the cable holding it together on one side gave way.

In the tragedy, 134 people have thus far lost their lives. Among the deceased are 51 women and 53 children. Relief and rescue operations were conducted all night following the collapse and continued through the day on Monday with over 170 people rescued. The tragedy, however, brings to the fore many questions.

The #MorbiScam Questions

Why were clock-makers handed a contract to renovate a bridge?

Republic accessed a crucial agreement signed for a stipulated period of 15 years between the Morbi Municipality and the Oreva Group, majorly focusing on the maintenance, upkeep, renovation, and taking care of amenities, staffing, and ticketing.

On background check, it was found that Group led by Jaysukh Odhavji since 2012, was involved in businesses such as clock-making, power-saving compact fluorescent lamps, and clay-thrown vitrified tiles. Civil constructions were not in the domain of its operations.

Talking to Republic, Girish Sarya, former Chief Officer, Morbi Nagarpalika revealed that during his tenure, when there were checks being made, the company "did not provide paperwork to confirm renovation".

Fitness certification not mandated for the inauguration?

After seven months of repair work by Oreva, purportedly without the municipality's "fitness certificate", the bridge was reopened for the public. Republic accessed visuals from the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which had in attendance Oreva's supremo. The reopening was also heavily promoted, leading many to ask why it didn't catch the eye of the administration which surely should have put a stop to any use of the bridge without requisite permissions.

#MorbiScam | Republic accesses inauguration video of the Morbi bridge, which involved the head of the contractor firm. As per the Morbi Chief Officer, the inauguration was done without a fitness certificate; Tune in #LIVE - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/tL8L0qI12g — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2022

Why was the bridge completely over its capacity?

Republic learned that 675 tickets were sold for the bridge on the day, whereas only 150 people could fit on it at any given point and that's only if they kept moving. Pertinently, when the catastrophe happened, there were an estimated 350 people on the bridge, not all necessarily moving.

Why were top Oreva officials not named in the FIR?

Police registered an FIR at Morbi 'B' division police station under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). In the said FIR, police have shown "agencies responsible for maintenance and management of the hanging bridge" as the main accused, along with others whose names emerge during the course of investigation.

There are five units of Oreva Group functioning in the same building-- Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt. ltd, Ajanta Transistor Clock Mfg. Co, Ajanta Energy Pvt. Ltd, Ajanta Infra Project Ltd, Oreva Energy Pvt. ltd. The units, which usually open by 10 am, remained closed throughout the day. None of the employees showed up, and the guards who were present refused to speak on the issue.

However, neither the top officials have been named in the documents nor been called for questioning.

#LIVE: Republic reports from the Morbi bridge contractor Oreva's office in Ahmedabad; Tune in here - https://t.co/etZZsFCYE8 pic.twitter.com/44JmhnBuia — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2022

Small fish nabbed, real culprits on the loose?

Nine people have been arrested. Among them are managers of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket collectors, bridge repair contractors, and three security guards whose job was to control the crowds.

As and when we get evidence, police will nab the accused further. We have also formed a Special Investigation team pertaining to the incident, said Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range during the press briefing on the Morbi bridge collapse.

Confronted by Republic, Why are CM & HM ducking answerability?

Confronted by Republic, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi ducked answerability to the family of the victims, and the people of Morbi. The duo sat in their cavalcade, turning a deaf ear to the questions of the reporters, who were then heckled by their security.