18 Dead, 5 Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Lorry In West Bengal's Nadia; Probe Underway

The accident occurred when a total of 20 people were travelling from Bagda in North 24 Parganas towards the Navadwip crematorium in Nadia to cremate a body.

Nikita Bishay

In a major accident, 18 people were killed and five others injured in West Bengal's Nadia district. The accident which took place on Saturday night occurred when a total of 20 people were travelling from Bagda in North 24 Parganas towards the Navadwip crematorium in a vehicle carrying a body for cremation.

Reportedly, the vehicle accidentally collided with a truck, loaded with stones, that was parked on the road in Nadia's Phulbari area under the Hanskhali police station, killing 18 people and injuring several others. The injured people were undergoing treatment at the Shaktinagar district hospital and an investigation was underway. 

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses condolences

According to police reports, the accident occurred due to dense fog and the high speed of the vehicle. Reacting upon the same, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed condolences and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to extend every support and help to the kin of the deceased and the injured. 

4 dead as lorry overturns in West Bengal's Siliguri 

In a separate incident, earlier on Thursday, a lorry laden with boulders overturned in Siliguri in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, killing four people and injuring at least three others. A crane was used to move the toppled lorry, under which several pedestrians were trapped. A total of seven people were rescued from the spot and rushed to two local hospitals. 

