'2 Bodies Recovered After 15 Days By Indian Navy In Coal Mine Tragedy': Meghalaya CM

After over 15 days since the Meghalaya mine mishap has been reported in East Jaintia hills, the rescue team spotted two dead bodies. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the state government is currently awaiting an official report on the detection of bodies of two miners-- who were trapped along with three others inside an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district. Five miners-- four from Assam and one from Tripura have been trapped inside the coal mine at Umpleng under Sutnga Elaka since May 30.

As per the reports, the flooded mine where the people are trapped is illegal. In addition, the water level in the mine, which is located in Umpleng in East Jaintia Hills district, was decreasing for the past few days due to the dewatering exercise. However, it has gone up again due to heavy rain, thereby affecting the rescue operation.

Indian Navy joins rescue efforts at Meghalaya mine

The Indian Navy joined the ongoing efforts to rescue five persons who have been trapped in a Meghalaya mine for 14 days. The Navy personnel who are equipped with remotely operated vehicles (ROV) and handheld sonar arrived at Khliehriat, the district headquarters, on Saturday night and have built camps at the accident site. In addition, the district deputy commissioner E Kharmalki informed that Indian Navy personnel also completed an exercise to ascertain the depth of the water level inside the mine.

Moreover, 60 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and various state agencies are waiting for the water level to come down to about 10 meters in the 152-meter deep pit, as that is the maximum level in which they can work. Back in December 2018, the Indian Navy had used the ROV and managed to locate three bodies weeks after the shaft of another mine at Lumthari in the same district was filled with water. The unmanned ROV was sent down the flooded rat-hole coal mine to determine visibility inside it.

Coal Mine Owner arrested

As the coal mine is illegal, the police have arrested the owner Shining Langstang, and charged him with violation of the NGT order banning unscientific mining and transportation of coal. Even so, the 'Sordar' (mine manager), is on the run and a lookout notice has been issued since he was the one who brought migrant workers from Assam and Tripura to work in the illegal mine, a senior police officer said. An FIR was registered based on the account of the survivors.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)