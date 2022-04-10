2 boys drown in lake in Thane

Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) Two minor boys drowned while swimming in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when six boys from Patel compound area at Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi town entered the Varaladevi lake, an official from Bhiwandi police station said.

After swimming, four of them came out. When they could not find the two others, they altered local police and fire services of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

Local firemen rushed to the spot along with police and fished out one body. Some locals retrieved another body from the lake on Saturday night, the official said.

One of the deceased, Aman Asif Chaus (11), originally from Aurangabad, was staying with his relatives in Bhiwandi and studying here. The body was taken to a hospital for postmortem and later sent to his parents' place in Aurangabad, the police said.

The other deceased was identified as Aman Ansari (12), the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, he added. PTI COR GK GK

