2 Dead, 3 Injured After Ganesh Chariot Comes In Contact With Live Wire In Tamil Nadu

As devotees on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday welcomed Lord Ganesh in their homes and pooja pandals with fervour, marking the commencement of the ten-day festival, a Ganesh chariot came in contact with a high-tension electric wire during Vinayak Utsav celebrations at Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu.

District Collector of Virudhunagar, J Meghanatha Reddy said, “Two were reported dead and three were injured after a Ganesh chariot came in contact with a live electric wire in Sokkanathan Puthur area in Virudhunagar district.”

Reportedly, all three injured have been shifted to a nearby Shivagiri government hospital in Tamil Nadu.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)