2 Dead In Bike-truck Collision

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle collided with a truck in Odisha’s Balasore district on Thursday, police said.

The motorcycle collided head-on with the truck at Jamalpur bypass on National Highway 60 near Jaleswar, the police said.

The duo died on the spot, they said Locals put up a road blockade after the accident which was called off after police intervention.

