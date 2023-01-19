Last Updated:

2 Dead, Six Injured As Truck Hits Car In Uttar Pradesh's Etah

Two people died and six more were injured on Thursday when their car was hit by a truck on the Pilua bypass in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, police said.

The accident occurred in the morning when the car was coming from Delhi. The truck driver fled with his vehicle after the crash in the Pilua police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Rafiq (68) and Javid Ahmed (71).

The condition of the injured people is stable, Circle Officer (CO), Sadar, Sangam Lal Mishra said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are being made to nab the truck driver, he added.

