2, including boy, killed in car accident in UP's Ballia

Ballia, Jan 23 (PTI) Two persons including a boy died after being hit by a car on Sunday in Bahdura village of the district, police here said.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Sharma (48) and Soni (4), they said.

The incident took place when two students, who were going in a car to appear in an exam in Sikandarpur tehsil, lost control and hit the deceased, Circle officer Priti Tripathi said.

Their bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, she said, adding the students have been detained for interrogation. PTI COR NAV VN VN

