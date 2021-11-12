2, Including Police Constable, Killed In Road Accident In UP's Budaun

Two people, including a police constable, were killed and two others injured when their car overturned near Nizampur village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night, they said, adding that the deceased were identified as Tanuj (28), a constable at the Bilsi police station, and Anil Singh (26).

Nagendra, also a police constable, and another person sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a hospital, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said.

According to the police, the four people were travelling for some private work. The driver lost control over the vehicle when an animal suddenly crossed the road and the car overturned and fell into a ditch.

Senior police officials arrived at the spot on learning about the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the families of the deceased have been informed, the SP said.

