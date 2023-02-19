2 Killed, 20 Injured As Factory Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Punjab's Ludhiana

Two people, including a woman, were killed and 20 injured when their bus collided with a stationary truck near Khanna on the Ludhiana-Delhi highway, around 35 kilometres from Ludhiana, on Sunday.

According to police, the bus belonged to a Ludhiana-based spinning factory and was carrying around 30 employees of the factory when the accident occurred. The employees were on their way to the factory in the morning.

Police said the bus driver failed to notice the truck parked on the roadside due to fog and poor visibility.

The bus rammed into the truck, which was loaded with iron rods, from behind, they said, adding that the rods pierced through two people -- Mehma (24 ) and Sandeep (21).

Both were seriously injured and succumbed to the injuries while being taken to a hospital in Khanna, police said.