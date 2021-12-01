2 Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Hits Tractor In UP

Two people were killed and 30 others injured, some grievously, after a bus ferrying wedding guests collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane on the Delhi-Pauri highway in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Atmaram and bus driver Mohammed Nishu. The injured were to rushed to various hospitals, they said.

According to the police, the bus was travelling via Bhopa to Ramraj for the wedding when it rammed into a tractor's trolley that was carrying sugarcane.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

