Jaisalmer, Feb 17 (PTI) Two children were killed and 40 others injured when a school bus met with an accident in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened in the Phalsunda area and the injured have been hospitalised, they said.

Further details are awaited. PTI SDA ANB ANB

