2 Killed, 6 Injured In Tempo-trolley Collision In UP's Sambhal

Two persons died and six were injured as their tempo collided with a tractor-trolley in Sambhal, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Gunnaur area on Sunday around 11 pm. The tempo, carrying 13 people, was on the way to the banks of the Ganga river for a religious ceremony, Circle officer Devendra Sharma said.

The deceased have been identified as Dharmendra (35) and Sayoraj (40). The injured have been hospitalised, police said.

The tractor-trolley has been seized and its driver is absconding. A case has been registered in this connection, they said.