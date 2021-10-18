2 Killed After Car Hits Motorcycle

Two youths were killed on Monday after their motorcycle was hit by a car in the Jasrathpur area in Etah, police said.

Rahul (27) and his cousin brother Mukesh (29) were going somewhere on a bike and a car hit them, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Manvendra Singh said adding both of them died on the spot.

Police are probing the matter, they said.

