2 Killed After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle In Rajasthan

Two people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car in Rajasthan's Kota district early on Monday morning, police said.

Due to the impact of the crash, the car overturned and fell on the roadside but its driver managed to escape, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Madanlal Bairwa (65) and Lokesh alias Golu (30), both residents of Kota, the police said.

The car hit the motorcycle from behind, killing Bairwa and Lokesh on the spot. The incident occurred on the Kota-Baran highway near Dhakadkhedi village under Udhyog Nagar police station, Circle Inspector Manoj Singh Sikarwal said.

The car also overturned and fell on the roadside slope. While the car driver managed to flee the spot, the vehicle has been impounded. A case of negligent driving has been registered in the matter and efforts are underway to nab the car driver, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, he said.

