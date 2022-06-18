2 Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Stationary Car In UP

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into their stationary car in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Nagla Kabir petrol pump on the Muzaffarnagar-Jansath road, they said.

The car, which had developed a snag, was parked on the roadside when the truck hit it, killing two people and injuring three others. The deceased were identified as Hakimuddin (50) and Arif (45), residents of Jansath town, the police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.

