2 Killed As Car Falls Into Well In MP

Two people were killed and one person was injured after their car hit two buffaloes and then overturned and fell into a roadside well in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday, an official said.

The buffaloes also died in the accident that took place on Rajgarh-Khujner road at around 3 am, Rajgarh police station in-charge Mukesh Gaud said.

The buffaloes suddenly came in front of the car, following which its driver lost control over the wheels.

The vehicle then overturned and fell into a well, the official said.

Two car occupants, identified as Lekhraj Sisodia and Lakhan Nejar, died on the spot, while another person was injured and admitted to a hospital, he said.

