Last Updated:

2 Killed As Car Falls Into Well In MP

Two people were killed and one person was injured after their car hit two buffaloes and then overturned and fell into a roadside well in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday, an official said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Two people were killed and one person was injured after their car hit two buffaloes and then overturned and fell into a roadside well in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday, an official said.

The buffaloes also died in the accident that took place on Rajgarh-Khujner road at around 3 am, Rajgarh police station in-charge Mukesh Gaud said.

The buffaloes suddenly came in front of the car, following which its driver lost control over the wheels.

The vehicle then overturned and fell into a well, the official said.

Two car occupants, identified as Lekhraj Sisodia and Lakhan Nejar, died on the spot, while another person was injured and admitted to a hospital, he said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT