2 Killed In Car Accident In Mathura

Two men were killed and three others injured, when the car they were travelling in fell into a rivulet near Nagla Devia, police on Friday said.

The incident happened on Thursday night, when they were returning from Parkham village of Mathura after attending a family function, Police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanju (35) and Sagar (22) of Barsana.

One of the two died on the spot, while the other succumbed during treatment at the hospital, police said.

The three injured, including an eight years old child, were taken to a district hospital but were later shifted to a private hospital, they said.

Bodies of both the deceased have been sent for post mortem, they added.

