2 killed, one injured as car crashes into bridge in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) Two people were killed and one seriously injured after their car crashed into a bridge here on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway, police said on Monday.

The deceased identified as Sonu (29) and Ravi (28), while 26-year-old Ankit was injured. All were residents of Panipat, Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar said.

The accident took place when the three friends were going to Haridwar to take a bath in Ganga, the SHO said.

Ankit was rushed to the hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO added. PTI COR NAV NB TDS TDS

