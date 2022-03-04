2 killed, one injured in mishap

Erode, Mar 4 (PTI) Two men died and a woman got injured in a road accident, police said here on Friday. According to the police, Sakthivel (32) and his wife Sasikala (28) were riding a motorcycle on Thursday when it was hit by another two-wheeler ridden by a 23-year-old man. Under the impact, the two riders were killed and the woman got hurt, the police said. PTI COR NVG NVG

