2 Men Run Over By Train At Railway Crossing In UP Village

Two motorcycle-borne men died after being hit by a train at a railway crossing in Chakhendi village in Fatehpur, police said on Thursday.

Malwan police station Inspector (SHO) Arvind Kumar Singh said the men were crossing the closed railway crossing at around 11 pm on Wednesday and were hit by a train.

The deceased were identified as Ramchandra (35) of Chhabinathpur village and his brother-in-law Sandeep Kumar (19) of Mehmadpur village, he said.

Both men were returning from Kanpur in night when the accident took place, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post mortem examination.

