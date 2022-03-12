2 minors drown in pond in Odisha village

Kendrapara (Odisha), Mar 12 (PTI) Two minors drowned in a community pond after they accidentally slipped, at a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.

The incident took place on Friday at Dankari village under the jurisdiction of Rajkanika police station, they said.

The minor girl and boy, cousins, were playing near the pond, situated in an isolated spot in the village, when they accidentally slipped into the water and drowned, a police officer said.

The deceased, aged around five years, were identified as Mamuni Samal and Birabar Patra. PTI CORR AAM SBN RBT RBT

