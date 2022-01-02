2 Nepalese Citizens Among 3 Killed In Accident In UP's Isanagar; 6 Injured

Three people, including two Nepalese citizens, were killed and six others injured in an accident under Isanagar police station limits, police said on Sunday.

The mini bus carrying the victims was plying from Nepal to Himachal Pradesh. It collided head on with a truck parked on a side of the Lakhimpur-Sisaiya highway near Ludhauni village late on Saturday, they said.

Of the three deceased, two were Nepalese citizens, police said. They were identified as Dhaman Khatka (15) and Rohit Bohra (14).

The identity of the third person, the bus conductor, was not ascertained, they said.

Their bodies were sent for autopsy while the injured were rushed to the district hospital here.

The mini bus was carrying 14 persons, mostly from Nepal, police said.

