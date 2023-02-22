2 passengers killed, over 15 injured as truck hits bus in Guna district, MP

Two passengers were killed and nearly a dozen injured when a speeding truck rammed into a bus in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 5.15 am after the bus stopped near Mayana town to drop off a passenger, said local police station in-charge Vipendra Singh Chouhan.

The passenger was collecting his bags from the vehicle’s luggage space in the rear end when the speeding truck hit the stationary bus, injuring nearly 15 travellers, he said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital where a woman named Gayatri Bai (33) and a man, identified as Uday Singh (28), died during treatment, the official said.

The rear portion of the bus got mangled due to the impact, he said, adding that police are probing into the accident.