2 pilgrims killed, 25 injured as truck overturns in HP's Una

Shimla, Mar 21 (PTI) Two pilgrims were killed and over 25 were injured after a truck carrying them overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday, a state disaster management official said. The truck carrying the pilgrims from Mairi Mela area overturned at Panjoa in Una district's Amb, he added. Two pilgrims were killed and around 25-30 are injured, he added.

All pilgrims are from Punjab. The injured are under treatment at the Civil Hospital in Amb. More details are awaited, he added. PTI DJI TDS TDS

