2 Women, Infant Killed In Accident In UP

Two women and an infant girl were killed on Friday after their car collided with a speeding truck on the Karnal-Meerut Highway near Phugana village in Muzaffarnagar, police said.

The incident also left two people injured, they said.

Circle officer Sharad Chander Sharma said the incident took place when the family of five were going to Meerut where the victim women had to appear for an examination for the selection of sub inspector.

The deceased have been identified as Vanita, Rubi and one-year-old Misti, the officer said. Vcc The injured - Vipin Kumar and Sagar - are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)